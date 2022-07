The five part webseries, which releases at YouTube.com/Neighbours starting Monday 27th October, sees characters Stingray Timmins, David Bishop and Robbo Slade return to visit their former Neighbours in Erinsborough. Taylor's character Mason Turner will be teaming up with Hope Gottlieb (played by Louna Maroun) to try and stop the invasion.

'Neighbours VS Zombies' is funded by Screen Australia's Skip Ahead Scheme, and is produced by Ric Forster and Alicia Hamilton.