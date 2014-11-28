Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

More Neighbours icons return for 30th Anniversary

More Neighbours icons return for 30th Anniversary

Neighbours fans are in for a nostalgic feast with more of the show’s colourful characters from the past returning for the show’s 30th Anniversary in March.

Joining Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker), Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) and Anne Charleston (Madge Bishop) will be:

Paul Keane who who played Des Clarke from 1985-1990

Gary Files who played Tom Ramsay in 1986 and returned as a regular cast member from 1990-1991.

Andrew Williams who played Guy Carpenter from 1991-1992

Melissa Bell who played Lucy Robinson in a regular role from 1991-1993 and then guest appearances from 1995-2014

Anne Scott-Pendlebury who played Hilary Robinson from 1997-1990

Stephanie McIntosh who played Sky Mangle from 2003-2007

Nell Feeney who played Janelle Timmins from 2004-2007

Scott Major who played Lucas Fitzgerald from 2008-2013

Alin Sumarwata who played Vanessa Villante from 2012-2013

According to the show’s Series Producer Jason Herbison, the 30th Anniversary episodes will feature an array of story arches laced with a hefty dose of drama, action, humour, romance and of course heartbreak.

“You name it, we have every spectrum of emotion covered for the 30th with a lot of twists and turns with the stories, and many surprises,” said Herbison.

Since Neighbours was first broadcast in 1985, the show has become a global phenomenon and is currently being viewed in markets as diverse as Barbados, Norway, Iceland and Belgium, as well as the UK and more recently in the USA.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.