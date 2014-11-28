More Neighbours icons return for 30th Anniversary

Joining Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker), Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) and Anne Charleston (Madge Bishop) will be:

Paul Keane who who played Des Clarke from 1985-1990

Gary Files who played Tom Ramsay in 1986 and returned as a regular cast member from 1990-1991.

Andrew Williams who played Guy Carpenter from 1991-1992

Melissa Bell who played Lucy Robinson in a regular role from 1991-1993 and then guest appearances from 1995-2014

Anne Scott-Pendlebury who played Hilary Robinson from 1997-1990

Stephanie McIntosh who played Sky Mangle from 2003-2007

Nell Feeney who played Janelle Timmins from 2004-2007

Scott Major who played Lucas Fitzgerald from 2008-2013

Alin Sumarwata who played Vanessa Villante from 2012-2013

According to the show’s Series Producer Jason Herbison, the 30th Anniversary episodes will feature an array of story arches laced with a hefty dose of drama, action, humour, romance and of course heartbreak.

“You name it, we have every spectrum of emotion covered for the 30th with a lot of twists and turns with the stories, and many surprises,” said Herbison.

Since Neighbours was first broadcast in 1985, the show has become a global phenomenon and is currently being viewed in markets as diverse as Barbados, Norway, Iceland and Belgium, as well as the UK and more recently in the USA.