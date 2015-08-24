Neighbours

Mavournee Hazel joins Neighbours

Mavournee Hazel plays Piper Willis - the daughter of Brad and Terese that went on the world's longest exchange program!

For years now on Neighbours the elusive Piper Willis has been mentioned in conversations but never seen on Ramsay Street.  All this changes next month when Willis’s youngest daughter is reunited with her family in the form of stunning newcomer Marvournee Hazel.

The Adelaide born actress joins the regular cast of the long-running series and scoring the role as the feisty Piper is a dream come true

“It's a great feeling to be rewarded with the role of Piper after years of hard work, especially when I fell in love with the character after my first audition,” said Mavournee who relocated to Melbourne for the role.

“The producers and I both had the same vision of how we pictured Piper to be, and I'm so grateful that they saw her in me and trusted that I could carry her story line and quirky persona.”

Mavournee became interested in performing when she was just eight-years-old, starring in various stage productions and secured a performing arts scholarship in high school.

The talented 19-year-old has had support roles in Sam Fox – Extreme Adventures, Changed Forever, Catching Milat and a guest appearance on Totally Wild. More recently she had a support lead in the a short film, Servo at the St Kilda Film Festival.

Acting isn’t Mavournee’s only passion, she is also an accomplished athlete having excelled at lacrosse in high school, making the South Australian state team twice.

Mavournee makes for on-air debut on Eleven on September 16.

