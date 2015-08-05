Matt Wilson (Aaron) runs City2Surf for charity

This Sunday (9th August) Matt Wilson will be running alongside 80,000 participants in Sydney's City2Surf, with the aim of raising money for charity Beyond Blue. For every person that donates $20, Matt will write their name and message on his arm or leg for race day.

“Beyond Blue are doing a fantastic job here in Australia already, it’s a good feeling knowing I can support them in one way or another.”

Ever wanted to make your mark on this Brennan brother? Well now’s your chance! Find out more on Matt’s City2Surf page: https://city2surf2015.everydayhero.com/au/matt-6