Matt Werkmeister and Kaiya Jones to return to Neighbours

Two of the Kennedy and Ramsay families most loved offspring return to Neighbours for a special celebration episode.

Matt Werkmeister, who starred as the geeky Zeke Kinski from 2005 to 2011, and Kaiya Jones as the feisty Sophie Ramsay, a regular from 2008, received a hearty welcome from the cast, many of whom they have known since they were youngsters on the set.

For Zeke’s on-screen step mother and father, Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher, it was a wonderful start to their 20th year on the show to have Matt join them on-set again.

"It seems like yesterday that Matt walked on set as a young boy still at primary school, and suddenly now he's a grown man! We have shared a lot of fun storylines as well as a few tragic ones, the full gamut,” said Jackie Woodburne.

For Kaiya Jones, it was a chance to catch up with her on-screen sister Kate Ramsay played by Ashleigh Brewer before she wrapped up filming on the series.

Matt and Kaiya’s guest episodes air from April.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

