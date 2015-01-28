Local award for Tom Oliver

A committee of interior designers, visual merchandisers and carpenters from the IKEA complex in Leeds have unanimously agreed that Lou Carpenter should take out the “Best Carpenter” honours this year at their Comin Awards.

“As a carpenter, I am a very good actor,” laughed Tom. “It’s the last thing I expected and I thank the Academy and IKEA.”

Committee member Emma Townsend admitted that carpentry skills weren’t a major consideration when deciding a worthy recipient. “We are all in our 30’s and grew up watching Neighbours throughout the nineties and Lou (Carpenter) was our hero,” confessed Emma. "Hands down we agreed he was our best Carpenter."