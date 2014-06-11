Libby Kennedy's Top Moments

Who is Libby’s true love? Was it Darren, Drew or Dan? Whichever it is, there’s no doubt his name probably starts with a ‘D’. When Libby first met Darren he was a major bad boy but she was so Stark struck, not even Karl's disapproval could sway her.

Libby thought Darren was her one and only. Until he was caught on camera cheating time with Shannon Jones. Libby was all set to forgive him…but things didn’t work out and the two decided to be just friends.

Much to Karl and Susan's disdain Libby started dating her University lecturer, Mike Healy. Little did Libby know, local mechanic Drew Kirk held a long standing crush on her. When drew discovered Mike was cheating, he jumped at the opportunity to expose the truth. To Drew's delight, Libby's feelings were reciprocated the two eventually married.

But their marriage almost didn’t happen after Libby and Steph were in a horrific motorbike accident, which lead to Libby sustaining severe injuries that made the likelihood of her carrying a child very low. Convinced Drew would no longer want to marry her, Libby decided to call off the wedding. But Drew would have none of it.

Possibly one of the lowest events in Libby’s life was the moment Drew died. He obviously didn't get the memo about the dangers of horses in Neigh-bours.

However, Drew’s memory still lives on in their miracle son Ben, who was born under harrowing circumstances when Libby went into labour whilst being locked in a barn.

But Libby wasn’t set to be lonely forever, and soon enough, after reconciling and splitting up with Darren (again!) she fell in love with Dan Fitzgerald. The two planned to marry…but that didn’t end so well either, with Libby collapsing at their wedding, resulting in Libby being forced to have a full hysterectomy.

Dan and Libby’s hopes to have more children weren’t completely over when Susan offered to be a surrogate for their child. But this was not meant to be and tragedy struck when Susan lost the baby.

Obviously one to keep it in the family, Libby dabbled in the other Fitzgerald brother, Lucas. But the two were poles apart and it never quite worked out between them.

What's in store for Libby this time?