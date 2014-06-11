Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Libby Kennedy's Top Moments

Libby Kennedy's Top Moments

There’s no doubt we’ve watched Libby Kennedy go through her fair shares of ups and downs in her long stemming history on Neighbours. To celebrate her return to Erinsborough, let's look at some of her most memorable moments

Who is Libby’s true love? Was it Darren, Drew or Dan? Whichever it is, there’s no doubt his name probably starts with a ‘D’. When Libby first met Darren he was a major bad boy but she was so Stark struck, not even Karl's disapproval could sway her.

DARRENRETURN

Libby thought Darren was her one and only. Until he was caught on camera cheating time with Shannon Jones. Libby was all set to forgive him…but things didn’t work out and the two decided to be just friends.

Libby Kennedy

Much to Karl and Susan's disdain Libby started dating her University lecturer, Mike Healy. Little did Libby know, local mechanic Drew Kirk held a long standing crush on her. When drew discovered Mike was cheating, he jumped at the opportunity to expose the truth. To Drew's delight, Libby's feelings were reciprocated the two eventually married.

Libby Kennedy

But their marriage almost didn’t happen after Libby and Steph were in a horrific motorbike accident, which lead to Libby sustaining severe injuries that made the likelihood of her carrying a child very low. Convinced Drew would no longer want to marry her, Libby decided to call off the wedding. But Drew would have none of it.

Libby Kennedy

Possibly one of the lowest events in Libby’s life was the moment Drew died. He obviously didn't get the memo about the dangers of horses in Neigh-bours.

Libby Kennedy

However, Drew’s memory still lives on in their miracle son Ben, who was born under harrowing circumstances when Libby went into labour whilst being locked in a barn.

Libby

But Libby wasn’t set to be lonely forever, and soon enough, after reconciling and splitting up with Darren (again!) she fell in love with Dan Fitzgerald. The two planned to marry…but that didn’t end so well either, with Libby collapsing at their wedding, resulting in Libby being forced to have a full hysterectomy.

Libby Kennedy

Dan and Libby’s hopes to have more children weren’t completely over when Susan offered to be a surrogate for their child. But this was not meant to be and tragedy struck when Susan lost the baby.

Libby Kennedy

Obviously one to keep it in the family, Libby dabbled in the other Fitzgerald brother, Lucas. But the two were poles apart and it never quite worked out between them.

Libby Kennedy

What's in store for Libby this time?

Libby
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.