Kym Valentine returns to Neighbours

Neighbours most enduring couple, Karl and Susan Kennedy, immortalised by television icons Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, celebrate 20 years with the program this year.

Valentine commences filming the three week guest role this week and will be joined by her on-screen son Ben played by newcomer Felix Mallard. Throughout the year other Kennedy offspring will return to the nest including Matt Werkmeister (playing Zeke Kinski), Lucinda Armstrong-Hall (Holly Hoyland) and Benjie McNair (Malcolm Kennedy).

Neighbours’ Series Producer, Jason Herbison said, “Our script team have been very excited to introduce characters of historical significance in to our current cast and storylines. Last year we saw the introduction the Willis and Turner families with a nod to characters of the early 90’s.

“We warmly welcome Kym back to the Neighbours family and we are sure audiences will be excited to see Libby back on Ramsay St.”

Valentine said, “I’m really looking forward to catching up with old friends at Neighbours as well as getting to know many of the new cast. Playing Libby was a very important part of my life and I can’t wait to re-introduce audiences to her.”

Producers are tight-lipped about Libby and Ben’s homecoming, however did hint that what starts as a joyous occasion, ends in a surprise conflict among the clan.

"It's wonderful to have Kym back for this milestone year for Alan and I, and we're just lucky the Kennedy's have that wing of bedrooms that we don't see to accommodate everyone," said Jackie Woodburne.

Neighbours is a FremantleMedia Australia production for Eleven.