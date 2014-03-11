Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Kym Valentine returns to Neighbours

Kym Valentine returns to Neighbours

To celebrate the 20th year since one of Neighbours’ most loved families, the Kennedys, moved onto Ramsay Street, their much-loved daughter Libby Kennedy played by Kym Valentine will return for a special guest appearance.

Neighbours most enduring couple, Karl and Susan Kennedy, immortalised by television icons Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, celebrate 20 years with the program this year.

Valentine commences filming the three week guest role this week and will be joined by her on-screen son Ben played by newcomer Felix Mallard. Throughout the year other Kennedy offspring will return to the nest including Matt Werkmeister (playing Zeke Kinski), Lucinda Armstrong-Hall (Holly Hoyland) and Benjie McNair (Malcolm Kennedy).

Neighbours’ Series Producer, Jason Herbison said, “Our script team have been very excited to introduce characters of historical significance in to our current cast and storylines. Last year we saw the introduction the Willis and Turner families with a nod to characters of the early 90’s.

“We warmly welcome Kym back to the Neighbours family and we are sure audiences will be excited to see Libby back on Ramsay St.”

Valentine said, “I’m really looking forward to catching up with old friends at Neighbours as well as getting to know many of the new cast. Playing Libby was a very important part of my life and I can’t wait to re-introduce audiences to her.”

Producers are tight-lipped about Libby and Ben’s homecoming, however did hint that what starts as a joyous occasion, ends in a surprise conflict among the clan.

"It's wonderful to have Kym back for this milestone year for Alan and I, and we're just lucky the Kennedy's have that wing of bedrooms that we don't see to accommodate everyone," said Jackie Woodburne.

Neighbours is a FremantleMedia Australia production for Eleven.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.