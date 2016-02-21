Neighbours

Kylie's girl joins Neighbours

The legacy of Neighbours’ much celebrated characters Charlene and Scott, played by superstars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan continues with their on-screen daughter Madison moving into Ramsay Street.

Eighteen-year-old actress, model, singer and blogger, Sarah Ellen has been cast in the coveted role as Madison Robinson, which will see her join her on-screen brother Daniel played by Tim Phillipps and Uncle Paul immortalised by Neighbours’ icon Stefan Dennis.

The multi-talented teen has had a long held ambition to pursue an acting career and attended the Campbell town Performing Arts High School from 2012-2014.  She has also completed acting courses with NIDA and JMA Performing Arts, where she met and performed with X Factor finalist Jai Waetford, also a guest actor on the nightly soap.

"I’m really excited to be joining the cast of Neighbours to play the role of Madison Robinson. She’s feisty and adventurous; just like her on-screen mum Charlene. It's been great fun onset so far and I can’t wait to see what my [social media] audience thinks of my new role,” said Sarah

"Congratulations on your first acting job Sarah and welcome to the neighbourhood! A lot has changed since I was in Neighbours, but I have no doubt the family spirit of the cast and crew remains the same. Have a great time. Oh, and Charlene says, 'Don't forget to let me know you arrived safely." - Kylie Minogue 

“Acting has always been a passion of mine, I've been creating my own characters and content for my site (PerksOfHer.com) and YouTube channel (OfficialSarahEllen) for years, so I feel really privileged that my first major TV role is on such an iconic Australian program. It’s been a great experience on Neighbours to learn scripts and work with the cast and crew, everyone as been super friendly and helpful. "

Madison Robinson, a budding journalist, arrives back in Erinsborough at the request of her parents to check on her brother Daniel and very quickly she is caught up in family turmoil.

“We always knew the character of Madison would appear in the Neighbours universe at some point and I’m thrilled to have cast Sarah in the role," said Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison. “Sarah is an enterprising young talent with a love for acting.  I think Charlene and Scott would be very happy with our choice.”

Sarah will debut on Neighbours from April 22.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

