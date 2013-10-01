Rising star Kathryn Beck joins the Neighbours cast from next week (Oct 7) in a guest role which is set to rock Erinsborough to its core.

Kathryn plays Gemma Reeves, cousin of the much-loved Georgia Brooks played by Saskia Hampele.

Gemma arrives to spend time with Georgia, however the striking beauty soon reveals this is more than just a reunion – Gemma sets out to divide and conquer anyone close to her cousin including her boyfriend Kyle (Christopher Milligan) and best friend Kate (Ashleigh Brewer).

“I loved playing Gem because she pushes all the boundaries and just when you think she has gone too far, she goes further,” said Kathryn.

Kathryn attributes her quest to become an actor on the nineties movie My Girl featuring Macaulay Culkin.

“Even though I was very young, I was so emotionally moved by this movie that I decided then and there that’s what I wanted to do,” said Kathryn.

When the Brisbane born beauty finished school, she commenced a 3-year drama degree at Queensland University of Technology.

Kathryn’s first major TV role was as Lily Nelson on Home And Away in 2007 and a year later she landed a lead role in the ABC drama East Of Everything.

She has gone onto guest roles in feature films and other Australian productions including Puberty Blues, All Saints and Power Games: The Packer – Murdoch Story and is currently filming a role on Wentworth.

Gemma will be introduced to UK audiences from November 4.