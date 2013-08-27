Neighbours

Jiordan Tolli returns to Neighbours

Louise “Lolly” Carpenter, a much-loved character from Neighbours archives returns to Ramsay Street for a special episode in October.

Jiordan Tolli joined the series when she was just a baby and played the role of Lolly for seven years. Many of the young actor's childhood milestones were celebrated on-screen by millions of fans around the world.

“I spent a big part of childhood on the show so it felt very comfortable coming back to the studios to film the episode,” said the 19-year-old who has gone onto to train in music and dance and she hopes to pursue a career in musical theatre.

Neighbours stalwart Tom Oliver who plays Lou Carpenter and is now the longest serving member of the soap’s cast, created the character of Lolly.

“At the time, Lou was married to Cheryl and I put to the writers the idea of a woman having a child later in life and some of the risks involved,” said Tom. “The result was this lovely young lady.”

Neighbours

Lolly returns to celebrate Lou’s 70th Birthday which coincided with Tom’s 50th anniversary in the television and film industry.

“It’s wonderful to have her back on set and she is almost taller than me so it’s lucky I don’t have to carry her around like I did in the early days,” joked Tom.

Jiordan left Neighbours in 2001 to concentrate on her education.

“I had a wonderful time on the show and just remember it always being fun, however after seven years, my parents felt it was time for me to go to school full-time like regular kids which was the right decision,” added Jiordan.

