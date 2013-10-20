Actress and MIX 101.1 brekky presenter, Jane Hall returns to Neighbours next month to reprise her role as the estranged fifth wife of Ramsay Street’s resident nasty Paul Robinson played by the show’s stalwart Stefan Dennis.

A television veteran of over two decades, Jane joined the series in 2007 as the spirited single mother Rebecca Napier who won over Paul Robinson. She later shattered his heart and nearly every bone in his body when she pushed him from a balcony. Needless-to-say, the marriage was doomed from that event and Rebecca fled the neighbourhood in 2011.

"I'm looking forward to working with some of my old friends and also a lot of new faces, however I suspect Stefan (Dennis) may not be thrilled with my return since I tried to kill him last time I was on Neighbours,"

Jane returns for a four-week guest role which she starts filming next month (Nov) and will air in February next year on Channel 11 and in March for UK viewers.

While the producers are tight-lipped as to why Rebecca returns to Erinsborough, it’s rumoured she will be reunited with her former husband under some unusual circumstances.

“We are delighted to have Jane return to Ramsay Street even for a short time to upset Paul Robinson and there will be plenty of fireworks,” said Richard Jasek, Neighbours’ Executive Producer.