Jack Lassiter returns to Erinsborough

The Lassiter’s name has a long legacy on Neighbours, thanks to one of the series’ original characters, Jack Lassiter, who is played by respected Australian actor and writer Alan Hopgood. Alan Hopgood returns to Ramsay Street this month for a guest appearance.

Alan was reunited with Stefan Dennis who he shared the screen with way back in the mid-eighties when his character took over the local pub in Erinsborough calling it The Water Hole. The character is also the namesake of the iconic Lassiter’s Complex.

Jack’s homecoming is to reconcile with his past actions by dispensing some of his wealth which will have the local scrambling for a piece of the action.

“I thoroughly enjoyed returning to the set. In some ways things hadn’t changed and others it was very different which made it interesting,” said Alan. “It didn’t take long at all the settle back in, everyone made me feel very welcome.”

“It was terrific working with Stefan again who is so professional and I also enjoyed working with the new cast,”

Watch out for Alan’s return from 27 August in Australia and 24 September for UK viewers.