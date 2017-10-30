Neighbours

Izzy Returns

Natalie Bassingthwaighte is returning to Neighbours.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte is returning to Neighbours, reprising the role that made her a household name playing Australia’s most infamous home-wrecker Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Hoyland.

Undoubtedly one of Ramsay Street’s most controversial and popular characters, Bassingthwaighte will return to Ramsay Street in February on Eleven for an extended guest appearance.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte said: “I knew there would always be a time for Izzy to make her return. I had the most extraordinary time working on Neighbours all those yeas ago with mentors like of Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Stefan Dennis, I feel really blessed to have had the opportunity to learn my craft on the show and I’m so excited to be back on set.”

Izzy is remembered for breaking up the show’s most enduring couple, Neighbours stalwarts Karl and Susan Kennedy, played by revered performers Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne. Karl and Izzy later went onto marry and their daughter Holly, leaving a shattered Susan to pick-up the pieces.

Among fan forums for the long-running series, the Izzy, Karl and Susan love triangle is ranked at the top as one of the most memorable in the show’s illustrious 32-year history with Natalie rated at the top of the hundreds of heritage characters as most desired returnees.

The mother-of-two, actor, singer and children’s fashion designer, recently appeared in TEN’s acclaimed series Wrong Girl, has been courted by the producers of the nightly drama for a number years to make a come back to Erinsborough.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer said: “Izzy is Ramsay Street’s ultimate home wrecker and her homecoming to Ramsay Street will be explosive.

“We’ve been in talks with Natalie about returning for quite some time and I’m thrilled that it’s finally come together. She’s a fearless performer and a dynamic on-screen presence. Seeing her on set with Alan and Jackie this week, there’s no doubt the magic is still there.”

Alan Fletcher said: “Almost impossible to describe how excited I am to have Nat back on set, best thing about it, is it makes me feel 15 years younger – it’s back to 2003. The story is one of the best I’ve ever worked on, the fans are going to love it.”

Jackie Woodburne said: “For Susan Kennedy, having Izzy back on the scene is great because she is the one person Susan can just hate and behave appalling to, which is so not her usual persona. For me personally, having Nat on set is such a huge boost of energy and so much fun, I absolutely love having her around.”

