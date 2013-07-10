Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Holly Hoyland arrives in Erinsborough

Holly Hoyland arrives in Erinsborough

Neighbours is set for another surprise as Holly Hoyland, one of the show's youngest characters, arrives at Ramsay Street again.

The first half of 2013 has seen a host of returning characters on Neighbours – Lucy Robinson, Steph Scully and Mark Brennan – and the second half of the year is shaping up to be just as eventual with another surprise visit by one of the show’s youngest characters – Holly Hoyland.

Fans will recall that Holly Hoyland is the result of Karl Kennedy’s lurid affair with Izzy Hoyland. Last time the character was seen on Ramsay Street she was just a babe in arms played by gorgeous bub, Chaya Broadmore.

Holly returns to Erinsborough as a precocious eight-year-old played by talented musical theatre actress Lucinda Armstrong Hall who most recently appeared on stage with Anthony Warlow in the Melbourne production of Annie.

While Holly can do no wrong by her dotting father, Susan experiences another side of Karl’s little princess which will test resolve of her step-mother.

Watch out for Holly from next Monday (July 15) on Eleven and August 12 for UK viewers.

Holly Hoyland
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.