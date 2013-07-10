Holly Hoyland arrives in Erinsborough

The first half of 2013 has seen a host of returning characters on Neighbours – Lucy Robinson, Steph Scully and Mark Brennan – and the second half of the year is shaping up to be just as eventual with another surprise visit by one of the show’s youngest characters – Holly Hoyland.

Fans will recall that Holly Hoyland is the result of Karl Kennedy’s lurid affair with Izzy Hoyland. Last time the character was seen on Ramsay Street she was just a babe in arms played by gorgeous bub, Chaya Broadmore.

Holly returns to Erinsborough as a precocious eight-year-old played by talented musical theatre actress Lucinda Armstrong Hall who most recently appeared on stage with Anthony Warlow in the Melbourne production of Annie.

While Holly can do no wrong by her dotting father, Susan experiences another side of Karl’s little princess which will test resolve of her step-mother.

Watch out for Holly from next Monday (July 15) on Eleven and August 12 for UK viewers.