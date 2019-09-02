Here’s To You, Mr Robinson

Terry Inglis

Paul’s whirlwind romance to plumber’s assistant Terry began in 1985. He proposed to her at the end of their first date and they got married in his father’s house a mere month later. He probs should have taken some time to get to know her better before going down on bended knee, ‘cause Terry’s murky past eventually caught up with her.

Basically, some guy called Charles had a vendetta against Terry. And, after a confrontation, she shot him dead and fled. Then, when Paul tried to report her to the cops, she shot him too. Terry ended up in the slammer where she tragically committed suicide.

Gail Lewis

Did you know Paul’s relationship with Gail pre-dated his Terry days? They hooked up while both working at an airline – yup, Paul was a flight attendant – until their relationship nosedived.

When they eventually reunited and began working together again in 1987, Paul decided to put a ring on it, purely for ‘business purposes’ (romantic) and they wed in the lounge room at Number 22. Yeap, another home job.

Pretty soon after, the two realised they had genuine feels for each other, so they renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day. Then Paul turned into a workaholic and a seven-months-pregnant Gail fled to Tassie to start a new life, giving birth to triplets – Robert, Cameron and Elle.

Christina Alessi

Christina met Paul in 1990 when she and her twin sister Caroline moved to Erinsborough under the witness protection programme. She pursued Paul and they eventually married –on a cruise ship this time – then she filed for divorce and full custody of their son Andrew after learning that Paul had had an affair with HER OWN TWIN!

Paul put his best convincing hat on and managed to score a second chance with this wife, but their marriage broke down for good while they were living in Brazil.

Lyn Scully

When housewife-turned-businesswoman, Lyn Scully, became Paul’s personal assistant, the two hit it off. But their wedding in 2006 had Britney and K-Fed beat when Paul dumped her only hours after the ceremony, claiming that while he loved her, he had kissed another woman prior to their big day and couldn’t be trusted.

Rather than give up her honeymoon trip to the Maldives, Lyn took her son Oscar instead. Imagine that. Taking your 3-year-old to one of the most romantic islands in the world on what was meant to be your honeymoon. What an absolute sorry state of affairs.

Fun Fact: Did you know Paul was engaged to Naomi Canning (yeap, sister of arch-nemesis Gary) but broke it off with her after discovering she had a one-night stand with Josh Willis (yeap, late son of his now-fiancee, Terese). Takes ‘keeping it in the family’ to a whole new level.

Rebecca Napier

Wifey #5 was Rebecca Napier; another woman from the airline company Paul worked for all those years ago. (Seriously, does the man have NO self-control?!).

Paul and Rebecca were on-again-off-again, and after a few proposals, they finally made it down the aisle in 2009. Then Lyn Scully rocked up and spoiled all the fun by announcing she and Paul were still married. This resulted in the ULTIMATE neighbourhood scragfight.

When Rebecca later found out that Paul cheated on her, she pushed him off the Lassiter’s mezzanine, and he blackmailed her into staying with him by promising her he wouldn’t tell the po-po about what she did. Eventually, Rebecca broke free of the toxic relationship and haul-assed outta Erinsborough.

Terese Willis

The thing between these two has been brewing for years. Will she be the one to finally break the Robinson curse? Or are their days numbered?

