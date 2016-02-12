Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Has Paul Robinson met his match?

Has Paul Robinson met his match?

After playing Neighbours' resident Mr Nasty on and off for 30 years, Stefan Dennis wasn’t expecting one of his toughest adversaries on Ramsay Street would be his real life wife, actress Gale Easdale.

Unlike his many on-screen wives, Gale and Stefan have been blissfully married for nearly two decades and have three children together. However, when they are on set together, it’s a different vibe – Gale’s character, Julie Quill, a business nemeses of Paul Robinson, appears in Tuesday’s (February 16) episode, is anything but the loving spouse and tempers flare. 

And what is it like playing sworn enemies;  “It’s surprising how easy it is,” laughs Gale who met her husband when they were cast together in an Aladdin panto in the UK in 1991.

“Because we are normally so touchy-feely at home,  I think it’s a bit of novelty,”

And how does the show’s longest running character feel about his wife encroaching on his turf – “The first day was a bit weird but now it feels very normal and what was once my domain is now our domain,”

Gail_2

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.