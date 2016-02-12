Has Paul Robinson met his match?

Unlike his many on-screen wives, Gale and Stefan have been blissfully married for nearly two decades and have three children together. However, when they are on set together, it’s a different vibe – Gale’s character, Julie Quill, a business nemeses of Paul Robinson, appears in Tuesday’s (February 16) episode, is anything but the loving spouse and tempers flare.

And what is it like playing sworn enemies; “It’s surprising how easy it is,” laughs Gale who met her husband when they were cast together in an Aladdin panto in the UK in 1991.

“Because we are normally so touchy-feely at home, I think it’s a bit of novelty,”

And how does the show’s longest running character feel about his wife encroaching on his turf – “The first day was a bit weird but now it feels very normal and what was once my domain is now our domain,”