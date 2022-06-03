Neighbours

Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode

After weeks of rumours as to whether Australian acting royalty Guy Pearce would be joining the prestigious honour roll of Neighbours legends returning for the series’ finale on August 1 – it is confirmed!  Mike Young is back on his old stomping ground, Ramsay Street.

Guy Pearce, said: “It is very exciting and surreal at the same time being back on set again, however it feels like coming home.  It’s where it all started for me professionally.  I’ve been asked to come back on occasions over the years and wondered if it was the right thing to do, but once I knew the show was finishing, I knew I had to do it.  While I’ve caught up with many of the cast I worked with on the show over the years, there is nothing like being here all together again.”

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: I’m incredibly honoured that Guy is returning to the show for a very special story arc.  Having him back on set has been poignant for him and for us.  He’s been very involved in the storyline, and I can’t wait to finally answer the question for viewers – who is Mike Young today?”

