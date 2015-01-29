Guest character Dr Nick Petrides

“My first thought was so this is what middle aged looks like,” laughed Damien who has starred in many Australian television series and feature films including Rush, Underbelly and Stingers.

His naturally curly hair was slicked back to create a conservative look to suit the character’s profession and personality, a vast difference from Damian’s more casual appearance in real life.

Damian’s character is a respected doctor and the brother of Terese Willis played by Rebekah Elmaloglou. He arrives in Erinsborough to catch up with his sibling but he also has an agenda.

“He is a very interesting character.. His intentions are certainly noble, however all is not what it appears and I love the way story unfolds, a lot of surprises,” added Damien who grew up in Adelaide and studied Dramatic Arts there.

When Damien isn’t in front of the camera, he is behind-the-scenes teaching at his acting schools, Greentree Acting School and Brave Studios in Melbourne, or chasing after his identical twin sons Jude and Milan. Damien debuts on Neighbours on February 19 on Eleven and March 5 for UK viewers.