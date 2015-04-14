Gina Liano joins Neighbours

The flamboyant barrister, author and socialite commenced filming this week playing Mary Smith, the adopted mother of Olympia Valance’s character Paige.

Gina’s long-time friendship with Olympia’s mother Tania puts her in good stead to play her adoptive mother in her first acting role having known the blossoming star since she was a baby.

“I’m thrilled, I think it will be a lot of fun. It’s a new experience and I love a challenge,” said Gina who has just released her autobiography and is basking in the success of second series of The Real Housewives of Melbourne.