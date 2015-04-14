Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Gina Liano joins Neighbours

Gina Liano joins Neighbours

The real housewives of Erinsborough are about to be taken on by The Real Housewives of Melbourne’s most controversial star Gina Liano when she joins Neighbours in an upcoming guest role.

The flamboyant barrister, author and socialite commenced filming this week playing Mary Smith, the adopted mother of Olympia Valance’s character Paige.

Gina’s long-time friendship with Olympia’s mother Tania puts her in good stead to play her adoptive mother in her first acting role having known the blossoming star since she was a baby.

“I’m thrilled, I think it will be a lot of fun.  It’s a new experience and I love a challenge,” said Gina who has just released her autobiography and is basking in the success of second series of The Real Housewives of Melbourne.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.