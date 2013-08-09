Georgia's new song

Music has a prominent role in many of Neighbours storylines whether it’s Dr Karl singing up a storm or a headline act at Ramsay Street’s hottest nightspot Charlies.

This Wednesday (August 14) one of the show’s most popular characters, Georgia Brooks played by Saskia Hampele will join a long list of characters set to hit a chord with viewers with their singing prowess.

Georgia performs for the neighourhood a song she has written for her boyfriend Kyle Canning played by Chris Milligan which goes viral. The reaction from fans opens some doors which will have the young nurse questioning her future. Stay tuned.

“The producers saw that I had a musical background and loved the idea of Georgia singing. They asked me to do it once and it got such a great response, it has been weaved into a bigger storyline,” said Saskia.

“While I grew up around music and it has certainly been a passion of mine, acting is definitely my priority, however to be able to combine the two occasionally for a storyline is a double bonus".