Forget Love Triangles, Neighbours Has A Love Square

Is there anything worse than a tent full of exes pitched next to a tent full of exes? Yes! If one ex from each tent has been cheating with another ex from each tent, behind the backs of the other exes in the tents.

Gah! There is no way to discuss this without it getting dramatically, and fabulously convoluted.

We present to you the Paige > Mark > Steph > Jack relationship explainer. In pics!

It all started, many moons ago, when Paige proposed to Mark.

But things did not go so well when Mark arrested Paige at their wedding for a crime that ended up being a misunderstanding, but a prenuptial doozy nonetheless.

Some time after arresting his fiance, Mark fell in love with his friend Steph.

And Paige fell in love with an amnesia patient named John Doe...

... who turned out to be a priest named Jack Callahan.

Meanwhile, happy couple Mark and Steph got engaged and decided to try for a baby. Sadly, they were unable. And their relationship soon fell apart when Sonia tried to be their surrogate and things got messy.

Paige and Father Jack had better luck on the baby front, when they went behind God's back and made love in a shack. Jack agonised over his spiritual infidelity and eventually decided to leave the priesthood. Alas, he'd um'd and ah'd too long for Paige who decided they should remain close friends and co-parents. Pretty sure she was starting to make eyes at Mark again, by this stage.

Some time after leaving the priesthood, Jack shared a kiss with his friend Steph.

And Paige and Mark got together again.

And then this happened!

And now this totes awks thing is gonna happen!

And all we can hope is that this doesn't happen again.

Or this!

No matter how much we might like to see what happens when Sheila pulls that trigger.

Watch Neighbours 6.30 weeknights on ELEVEN, or catch up on tenplay