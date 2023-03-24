Neighbours

Filming Commences On The Brand New Chapter Of Neighbours

It's the news fans across the world have been waiting for. Neighbours, Australia’s longest running drama, will commence filming in Melbourne on Monday, 17 April, 2023, bringing the beloved production back to life. 

Unquestionably a television institution and globally respected as a launch pad for film and television careers spanning all facets of the industry, Neighbours will welcome back cast and crew to its Nunawading studios, when filming recommences next month.  

Cherished cast members Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone and Tim Kano will reprise the roles that have endeared them to audiences around the world. 

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer, said: “It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents. It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17 which will be a huge day for everyone involved.” 

The revitalised series, which follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, will air later this year. 

Neighbours will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, the home of Neighbours for over three decades. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia and episodes will be available ad free on Prime Video in Australia seven days later. 

Australia’s Most Iconic Drama, Neighbours, Welcomes Back More Former Residents.
