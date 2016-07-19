Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Fifi Box joins Neighbours

Fifi Box joins Neighbours

Fifi Box to play Brooke Butler

Network Ten is delighted to announce that radio presenter and television personality Fifi Box is joining the cast of Neighbours.

Last week on Melbourne’s hit101.9 Fox FM, Fifi revealed that her dream of becoming an actress could become a reality after being given the opportunity to audition for the popular nightly soap. Fifi was advised yesterday that she had secured the coveted role of Brooke Butler, an opportunistic, flighty and dubious woman who relies on her looks to get by. Brooke is also the wayward mother of Xanthe Canning (Lilly Van der Meer), estranged girlfriend of Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and de-facto daughter-in-law of the Canning family matriarch, Sheila (Colette Mann).

Neighbours Network Ten Executive Producer, Claire Tonkin, said: “With Brooke, the Neighbours team have created a worthy new entry to the show’s tally of bold, joyous – and maybe just a bit dodgy – characters you can’t help loving. We can’t wait to see Fifi’s take on this colourful character and the response from the good residents of Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: “We needed someone who could not only act, but had a natural warmth, high energy and could pull off Gold Coast chic. Fifi nailed it! Jokes aside, Fifi’s audition was brilliant and her character Brooke is going to rattle the cage on Ramsay Street. We are all very excited to have her join the Canning family.”

Fifi said: “I'm so excited to be heading to Ramsay Street to join the Neighbours family. Acting has been a lifelong dream of mine and to get this opportunity on Australia’s most loved and popular show has blown my mind. I'm too excited for words!”

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.