Fifi Box joins Neighbours

Network Ten is delighted to announce that radio presenter and television personality Fifi Box is joining the cast of Neighbours.

Last week on Melbourne’s hit101.9 Fox FM, Fifi revealed that her dream of becoming an actress could become a reality after being given the opportunity to audition for the popular nightly soap. Fifi was advised yesterday that she had secured the coveted role of Brooke Butler, an opportunistic, flighty and dubious woman who relies on her looks to get by. Brooke is also the wayward mother of Xanthe Canning (Lilly Van der Meer), estranged girlfriend of Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) and de-facto daughter-in-law of the Canning family matriarch, Sheila (Colette Mann).

Neighbours Network Ten Executive Producer, Claire Tonkin, said: “With Brooke, the Neighbours team have created a worthy new entry to the show’s tally of bold, joyous – and maybe just a bit dodgy – characters you can’t help loving. We can’t wait to see Fifi’s take on this colourful character and the response from the good residents of Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: “We needed someone who could not only act, but had a natural warmth, high energy and could pull off Gold Coast chic. Fifi nailed it! Jokes aside, Fifi’s audition was brilliant and her character Brooke is going to rattle the cage on Ramsay Street. We are all very excited to have her join the Canning family.”

Fifi said: “I'm so excited to be heading to Ramsay Street to join the Neighbours family. Acting has been a lifelong dream of mine and to get this opportunity on Australia’s most loved and popular show has blown my mind. I'm too excited for words!”