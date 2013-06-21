Feature Kyle Cunning

Neighbours

If you told Kyle the grass is greener on the other side, he'd probably be quick to remind you that it's because it's made of AstroTurf.

If you told Kyle the grass is greener on the other side, he'd probably be quick to remind you that it's because it's made of AstroTurf. Ever the pin up boy for mateship and loyalty, Kyle has long enjoyed a reputation for being Erinsborough¹s lovable larrikin. However, despite his many misdemeanours, Kyle is still seen as a good Aussie battler with a kind heart who just happens to be unlucky in love. But we're not so sure... Kyle Cunning, anyone?!

A rafting "accident"...Or something more sinister?

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

Kyle Cunning finds himself "accidentally" caught in a love triangle.

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

But manages to get away with it using his cunningness...Genius!

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

And again with a "clever" excuse...

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

Kyle plays his colours close to his chest...

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours
Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

The Cunning cousins...

Kyle Cunning - Neighbours

AND SO DO WE!

