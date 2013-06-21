Feature Kyle Cunning

If you told Kyle the grass is greener on the other side, he'd probably be quick to remind you that it's because it's made of AstroTurf. Ever the pin up boy for mateship and loyalty, Kyle has long enjoyed a reputation for being Erinsborough¹s lovable larrikin. However, despite his many misdemeanours, Kyle is still seen as a good Aussie battler with a kind heart who just happens to be unlucky in love. But we're not so sure... Kyle Cunning, anyone?!

A rafting "accident"...Or something more sinister?

Kyle Cunning finds himself "accidentally" caught in a love triangle.

But manages to get away with it using his cunningness...Genius!

And again with a "clever" excuse...

Kyle plays his colours close to his chest...

The Cunning cousins...

AND SO DO WE!