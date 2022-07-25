Even More Stars Are Returning For The Neighbours Finale

Actors Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner all confirmed to join the illustrious honour role of former cast returning to celebrate 37 incredible years.

Remembered fondly by fans as the lovable Donna Freedman, in 2010 the actor/producer featured in one of the show’s most memorable weddings to Ringo Brown, played by Sam Clark, to mark the series' 6000th episode. Fast-forward 2,903 episodes, and Margot Robbie will return in a small cameo role in the final episode.

Superstar Delta Goodrem arrived on Ramsay Street in 2002 as the shy student, Nina Tucker, and went on to become one of the country’s most successful singer/songwriters with Innocent Eyes, among the highest-selling debut albums in Australian music history, which she released while on Neighbours.

Set to make an appearance is Jesse Spencer, currently starring in the hit US series Chicago Fire and Melbourne actor Kym Valentine. Both joined the series as teenagers, Billy and Libby Kennedy, the offspring of Ramsay Street matriarchs Karl and Susan Kennedy, played by acting legends Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne.

Also joining the party is Carla Bonner who starred in nearly 2000 episodes as the free-spirited Steph Scully.

The word on television’s most popular street is this isn’t the last of the famous alumni planned to appear in the final episode, with the final number of returning cast topping 49.

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, said: “We are beyond excited and feel very humbled that so many of the show’s favourite characters throughout the decades are here with us celebrating, and there are more surprises to come on the final night next week!”

The history making final episode of Australia’s longest running drama Neighbours, will be simulcast on 10, 10 Peach and 10 Play on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm, in a gripping and emotional 90-minute finale.

Don’t miss the final week of Neighbours, which starts Monday, July 25.

Neighbours Finale Week On 10, 10 Peach And 10 Play.

Monday, July 25 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30pm on 10 Peach (90-minute episode)

Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Peach (90-minute finale)