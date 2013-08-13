Erinsborough's Weirdest Weddings

It is clearly stated in Murphy’s Law that “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong” - but we think it should be renamed Neighbours' Law. For decades the people of Erinsborough have suffered greatly at the hands of this unfortunate and seemingly inescapable edict, particularly on their wedding days. But despite their unlikely chances of good marital fortune, nothing seems to dissuade our friendly Neighbours from their relentless pursuit of wedded bliss… even the animals dream of Modogamy (Bouncer’s dream, anyone?!)

Karl thought an injection of his love was The Right Prescription for Sarah and Peter's marriage...

Turns out it wasn't...

Vowing "Til' death do us part" was super easy for Carmella...

It was the "and in health" bit she struggled with.

Dan couldn't get Libby pregnant, so he got Steph pregnant instead and let Toadie take the glory...

As they say, "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story"...

Mark was really excited about his wedding day but for unorthodox reasons.

He had always mistaken "Speak now or forever hold your peace" as "Speak now and forever you're a Priest".

Kyle doesn't know what the word Polygamy means...

But he dreams of being its poster boy.

Karl and Izzy almost had an un-Holy Matrimony...

But they settled for a Holly instead.

First comes a baby, then comes marriage, then comes love...

Lucas and Vanessa have always liked to do things in reverse.