Erinsborough's Secret Love Children

1. Karl Kennedy’s torrid affair with Izzy Hoyland had all the makings of a dysfunctional relationship. It’s no surprise an accidental one night stand left Izzy pregnant with Karl’s child. In Izzy’s typically deceitful nature, she hadn’t ever planned to tell Karl of his unknown child, however Susan over heard a conversation between Izzy and her partner Pete which revealed the truth. Karl was shocked by the discovery but agreed to the arrangement to take a back seat in the upbringing of their daughter, Holly. It hasn’t been until recently that Karl has managed to spend some quality time with Holly.

2. Back in their younger years Lauren and Brad had a brief affair, which unbeknownst to Brad, resulted in Lauren falling pregnant. Lauren gave birth in secret, and was told by her mother Kathy that the baby had died. It wasn’t until recently that Lauren discovered the truth that her baby was actually alive and had been put up for adoption instead. Lauren and Brad have spent the last few months desperately searching to find their long lost daughter. But as luck would have it, their daughter has also been looking for them, they just don’t know it yet...

3. When Ned Parker found out he had a son with his ex girlfriend Kirsten Gannon, he was less than enthused. His bemusement quickly turned to terror when Kirsten tore off, leaving their son Mickey in the less-than-capable hands of Ned. However, it wasn’t long before Ned developed an attachment to his surprise son, which led to him eventually explaining the truth, reuniting with Kirsten and leaving Erinsborough for the sunny Perth coast.

4. One of the more memorable Neighbours moments was undoubtedly when Steph Scully slept with her best friend Libby’s fiancé Dan Fitzgerald. The one off “slip up” which naturally resulted in Steph falling pregnant with Dan’s child. Determined to avoid her secret being exposed, Steph enlisted the help of her best friend Toadie. In a crazy scheme, the two posed as a loved up couple, with Toadie claiming paternity of Steph’s unborn child. This was particularly convoluted as Toadie was in a relationship with Sonya...poor Sonya.

5. Jim Robinson was always known for his flirtations with various women, so it was no surprise when it was revealed he had a son whose existence he had no idea about. It wasn’t until Glenn’s mother Maureen died, that Glenn decided to track his father down to try and get money to pay for the funeral. Jim was understandably shocked by the arrival of his son, particularly as he hadn’t even known Maureen’s name – he had thought it was Katherine! Glenn has spent his entire life resenting his father’s rejection, only to find Jim hadn’t had the faintest clue of his existence. Despite Jim’s best efforts to convince his son he didn’t intentionally cut him out of his life, Glenn was unable to shake the chip off his shoulder. Glenn suffered an even further blow when he fell off the roof of Lassiter’s resulting in him becoming wheelchair bound. He eventually left Erinsborough for good.

6. In her teen days, Hillary Robinson found herself pregnant and unable to support a baby. After giving birth to her son Matt, she too made the painstaking decision to put him up for adoption. As fate would have it, Matt discovered the truth about his adoption and vowed to mend his relationship with his birth mother. However Hillary refused to acknowledge the existence of her son. A heartbroken Matt threatened to leave town, at which point Hillary accepted she had to reveal the truth.