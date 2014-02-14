Erinsborough's Most Unromantic Moments

Having a baby is meant to be a super joyous occasion...having a baby with your best friend's husband is not. Steph tried to conceal her misdemeanour by marrying her friend Toadie. Which again, is not exactly the most romantic thing ever...

Tash was in love with Andrew so decided the best way to keep him would be to lie about being pregnant with his child. We're not exactly sure Cupid would approve of this little plan.

Sarah got married, and what a joyous occasion it was...until she kissed a man that wasn't her husband...on her wedding day. Not cool.

Then of course there was the time Paul married Lyn Scully, only to have their marriage annulled. That is the definition of unromantic. But don't worry, Lyn wreaked havoc on the man for a long time to come...

Who can forget the time Josh told his coach Amber was his stalker?! RUDE! And totally unromantic.

We're pretty sure Paul accidentally sleeping with the wrong twin tops it all though...