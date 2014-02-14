Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Erinsborough's Most Unromantic Moments

Erinsborough's Most Unromantic Moments

We take a look at some of the more unromantic moments in Neighbours history.

Having a baby is meant to be a super joyous occasion...having a baby with your best friend's husband is not. Steph tried to conceal her misdemeanour by marrying her friend Toadie. Which again, is not exactly the most romantic thing ever...

unromantic moment s in Erinsborough

Tash was in love with Andrew so decided the best way to keep him would be to lie about being pregnant with his child. We're not exactly sure Cupid would approve of this little plan.

unromantic moment s in Erinsborough

Sarah got married, and what a joyous occasion it was...until she kissed a man that wasn't her husband...on her wedding day. Not cool.

unromantic moment s in Erinsborough

Then of course there was the time Paul married Lyn Scully, only to have their marriage annulled. That is the definition of unromantic. But don't worry, Lyn wreaked havoc on the man for a long time to come...

unromantic moment s in Erinsborough

Who can forget the time Josh told his coach Amber was his stalker?! RUDE! And totally unromantic.

unromantic moment s in Erinsborough

We're pretty sure Paul accidentally sleeping with the wrong twin tops it all though...

Paul
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.