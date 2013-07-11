They say you can’t choose (or change) your family but this rule doesn’t seem to apply in Erinsborough, where absolutely nothing is a certainty and one’s identity is at the whim of...well, the writers. We take a look back at some of Erinsborough’s most notable recasts.

Lauren was always Daddy's girl...nothing much has changed...except she Turnered into somebody entirely different.

Brad ditched the hair, the tan and what's that you say about a Brad new face?

Cheryl was a fiery red head...except for the time she mysteriously turned into a blonde that shares an un-canning resemblence to somebody else...

When somebody asks India "Who's ya Daddy?!"she genuinely doesn't know...

Just like the seasons change, so do our Summers...

Scott woke up in a hospital bed completley rejuvenated...and completely different. \

We guess 3 is Lucy's lucky number...

It turned out Lolly had a different father...But Lou didn't notice when he had a different daughter.

And of course who can forget the time Darren Stark 'returned'? Not to mention the brief time we had a 'new Libby', and last but not least, everybody's favourite neurotic Neighbour Julie Martin...