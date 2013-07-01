Erinsborough's Got Talent

Neighbours

We take a look back at some of Erinsborough's more memorable (and sometimes forgettable) musicians.

So it looks like Georgia is just what The Right Prescription needs... but is she just what the doctor ordered? Karl might not be so keen on Georgia stealing his thunder but we think Erinsborough's got plenty of talent. We take a look back at some of Erinsborough's more memorable (and sometimes forgettable) muscians.

1. Without a doubt the world's most famous Tuba player, Harold Bishop.

2. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and although Dr Karl Kennedy is certainly Erinsborough's most notable (and notorious) musician, who can forget the time Libby sang at Zeke's memorial service?! (Although some of us might prefer not to remember.)

3. And of course, who could forget Nina Tucker and those innocent eyes?! She was definitely born to try.

4. This musical duo were "Unforgettable"...

5. Ned Parker had Ooodles of talent.

6. Sophie fell for the older musician but it was a Noah Deal.

7. Carmella was scared of singing to crowds, but she didn't mind singing to ghosts...

8. Erinsborough's own beatle.

9. And the most recent addition to Erinsborough's talent pool, Georgia Brooks.

