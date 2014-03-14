Neighbours

Doug Willis returns to Erinsborough

Neighbours continues its nod to its illustrious past with the return of one of the show’s most popular characters Doug Willis played by Terence Donovan.

Terence, the real life father of Jason Donovan who starred as Scott Robinson, returns next month to visit his on-screen son Brad Willis played by Kip Gamblin.

“It is very exciting to be coming back as the same character after all these years and I always loved the Doug Willis character,” said Terence. “And I love the fact that he is a builder and he is encouraging his young grandson (played by Harley Bonner) to have a trade and be proud of what you do, I think that’s very important."

Terence’s episodes commence screening from April 9 in Australia and April 23 for UK viewers.

