Doug Willis returns to Erinsborough

Terence, the real life father of Jason Donovan who starred as Scott Robinson, returns next month to visit his on-screen son Brad Willis played by Kip Gamblin.

“It is very exciting to be coming back as the same character after all these years and I always loved the Doug Willis character,” said Terence. “And I love the fact that he is a builder and he is encouraging his young grandson (played by Harley Bonner) to have a trade and be proud of what you do, I think that’s very important."

Terence’s episodes commence screening from April 9 in Australia and April 23 for UK viewers.