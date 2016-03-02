Neighbours

It is with great sadness we note the passing of Don Battye, a prolific producer and writer who had a long association with Neighbours, including a stint as executive producer from 1988-1992.

Current executive producer Jason Herbison first worked with Don in the 1990s. “Don Battye was a beloved figure in the Australian television industry" said Jason.  "He was the Executive Producer of Neighbours from 1988-1992, a golden era of the show.  Many of us had the great privilege of working with him both here and on other productions.  I remember him giving me a tour of the studios back in 1991 and feeling very honoured, having read the name ‘Battye’ on the credits of so many shows.  I also recall his great sense of humour, which no doubt made its way into the characters so many viewers remember with fondness to this day.  Don was a true TV legend.”

 

Actor Stefan Dennis (aka Paul Robinson) worked with Don during his time at Neighbours and remembers him fondly. "Very sad news for me to hear this week that the lovely Don Battye passed away. I do remember Don very well as our EP from back in the early days, he was a lovely chap. I always remember when Neighbours won the most popular show at the Logies, Don called out to us “Come up come up!” and the entire cast came up on stage. It was the first time a main cast had ever done that. That’s probably one of my fondest memories of Don."

 

Channel Ten Head of Drama Ric Maier also paid tribute, saying Don “may well have launched a thousand careers.  Generous with his time and his knowledge, Don will always remain one of the best.”

