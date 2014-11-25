Neighbours

Delta Goodrem returns for 30th Anniversary

FremantleMedia Australia announced today that TV Week Logie Award winning actress and singer songwriter, Delta Goodrem will reprise the role on Neighbours that launched her music career

Goodrem will return for a limited run of three episodes and also take part in a star-studded documentary.

Goodrem played much-loved character Nina Tucker, whose fictional musical journey mirrored Delta’s own real life rise to chart success.  At the height of her popularity, Goodrem released her first single Born To Try from her debut album Innocent Eyes. Innocent Eyes catapulted to number one on the Australian charts. It entered the record books with multiplatinum ARIA Awards including 14 platinum awards, 29 weeks at #1, five #1 singles and selling over four million copies, making her a household name both here and in the UK.

While details surrounding Nina Tucker’s return to Erinsborough are under wraps, Neighbours’ Series Producer Jason Herbison hinted there is a musical theme to Goodrem’s appearance.

“It’s only natural that music would some how be involved.  Having Delta join us for this momentous occasion is the icing on the cake, we are delighted,” said Herbison.

Goodrem joins an illustrious honour role of former Neighbours’ greats including Harold and Madge Bishop played by Ian Smith and Anne Charleston.   More names will be revealed during the lead up to show’s anniversary.

