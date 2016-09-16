Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Dee Day for Madeleine West

Dee Day for Madeleine West

Madeleine West returns to Neighbours as Dee

Network Ten is thrilled to announce that Madeleine West is returning to Neighbours.

Madeleine played the much-loved character of Dee Bliss on the iconic drama from 2000 to 2003, and was last seen on her wedding day to Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney). Following the wedding ceremony, Dee and Toadfish were in a tragic accident when their car hurtled off a cliff face. Toadfish survived but Dee’s body was never recovered.

During the series’ 30th Anniversary celebrations in 2015, a national poll placed Dee and Toadfish’s wedding tragedy as one of the most popular Neighbours storylines of all time.

Over the years fans have speculated about what really happened to Dee. Many conspiracy theories have been floated, including the suggestion that Dee entered the witness protection program due to a run-in with the Mafia.

Madeleine’s much-anticipated guest appearance might finally solve Neighbours’ biggest mystery. Is Dee actually alive, or is there a bigger plot twist at play?

Neighbours Network Ten Executive Producer, Claire Tonkin, said: “Who can forget the iconic moment of Toadie and Dee’s car flying off the cliff after their wedding? For over a decade we have been left wondering about Dee’s true fate. We are overjoyed to welcome the wonderful Madeleine West back to Ramsay Street to provide answers and maybe some even bigger questions.”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: “It has been a dream of mine to have Madeleine return and, who knows, finally lay to rest what really happened to Dee. Not since Harold and Madge Bishop’s return has there been a bigger comeback. The atmosphere on the set is electric having Madeleine back in the fold.”

 

Since leaving Neighbours in 2003, Madeleine has starred in countless Australian television dramas including SatisfactionUnderbellyFat Tony & CoHouse HusbandsRescue Special OpsWinners & LosersCity Homicide and Low Down.Madeleine will also feature in Network Ten’s new contemporary drama, The Wrong Girl, as Erica Jones, co-host of morning television show The Breakfast Bar.

Earlier this year Madeleine released her first book titled Six Under Eight, a celebration of the rollercoaster that is parenting in the modern era.

Madeleine said: “It is a very rare and wonderful thing when an actor has the opportunity to step back into the shoes of a character they created, even more so when that character had not been seen for some 13 years and was one as beloved as Dee Bliss. For me, this return to Neighbours is something of a homecoming, to the place where I took my first tentative steps into the entertainment industry and where I truly learnt my craft.”

Madeleine will appear on screen in December and again from early 2017.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.