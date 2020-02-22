Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Deborra-lee Furness Is Heading To Ramsay Street

Deborra-lee Furness Is Heading To Ramsay Street

Acclaimed Australian actress, director, producer and founder of child advocacy non-profit Adopt Change, Deborra-lee Furness, is officially directing ground-breaking scenes on Australia's longest running drama

After recognising Deborra-lee's important work advocating for vulnerable and displaced children, Neighbours saw an opportunity to tell an important story where two Erinsborough favourites embark on a journey to becoming permanent carers.

The Neighbours production team has worked very closely with Deborra-lee to develop a touching and inspiring storyline which highlights the challenges and the triumphs children, families and carers face in often complex and difficult circumstances.

Deborra-lee will help bring this important story to life when she steps out on set, and into the director’s chair, from late February 2020.

I am thrilled to be collaborating with the team at Neighbours to direct these episodes and tell a story that is not often represented in mainstream media.

There are almost 50,000 Australian children currently in temporary out-of-home care. We only get glimpses into their reality, and unfortunately that is usually when there are catastrophic outcomes.

To have an iconic television institution like Neighbours joining the conversation and reflecting the lives of so many Australian children is extremely powerful. Awareness is the essential first step in creating a positive shift in both culture and policy towards permanent solutions.

Executive Producer of Neighbours, Jason Herbison said: “To have a director who is so personally committed and emotionally invested in telling such an important story, lifts the bar for all us and we’re just thrilled to have Deborra-lee join us on Ramsay Street.”

Catch Up On Neighbours, 6.30 Weeknights on 10 Peach And 10 play

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.