Darius Perkins returns to Neighbours

It’s been a while between scenes since actor Darius Perkins, the original Scott Robinson on Neighbours, worked with his older on-screen brother Stefan Dennis – over 6,000 episodes in fact.

From early August in Australia and in September for UK viewers, Darius returns to Ramsay Street as a different character Marty Kranic, a shady associate of Paul Robinson who has a knack of making awkward situations disappear.

“It’s great playing a bad guy because Scott Robinson was such a nice bloke and the writers have done a terrific job with Marty by showing another side,” said Darius who has worked on the other side of the camera over the years.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

