Daniel Robinson arrives in Erinsborough

The producers of the nightly soap have cast Adelaide actor Tim Phillipps in the coveted role as Daniel Robinson. While the character hasn’t been seen on screen, over the years, Daniel has been referred to in dialogue.

Now in his early 20s, Daniel will return to the fictional suburb of Erinsborough to see where his parents fell in love. He will be introduced to his infamous uncle, Paul Robinson, played by Neighbours' stalwart Stefan Dennis. Ironically, Phillipps had a guest role on the show in 2007 playing a character who was the figment of Paul Robinson’s imagination.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time, and it’s not lost on me that the characters of Charlene and Scott are held in such high esteem by fans. I just want to be a good son and do the right thing by my on-screen folks,” said Phillipps who has relocated to Melbourne for the role.

The 26-year-old has had guest appearances in Underbelly, Bed of Roses and Home And Away, a career highlight has been to perform in a supporting role opposite Oscar nominated actress Jackie Weaver in the critically acclaimed, Animal Kingdom.

Phillipps moved to the US in 2010 scoring his first lead role in the independent feature, Liars All. He was cast in the reoccurring roles in The Secret Circle and Once Upon A Time. In 2011 he took on a slightly different role, acting as the lead character in Capcom's motion capture video game Devil May Cry. Most recently Phillipps performed a leading role in the Australian feature film Lemon Tree Passage.

“This is the most significant role we have cast on Neighbours in years and we're absolutely thrilled to have found Tim, he is the perfect Daniel Robinson. Not only is there an uncanny resemblance to his famous parents, his acting skills are exceptional and he captured the character immediately,” said Neighbours’ Series Producer, Jason Herbison.

Phillips started filming at the show’s Melbourne studios in January and will debut on-air on Eleven in Australia on April 29 and May 13 in the UK on Channel Five.