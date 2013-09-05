Neighbours

Damien de Montemas to appear on Neighbours

Actor Damian de Montemas, who has starred in some of Australia’s most successful dramas, has finally achieved a career ambition to appear in Neighbours.

Best known for his lead role in the ground-breaking series The Secret Life of Us, Damian joins the Ramsay Street cast in a guest role next week in Australia and from October 7 for UK fans.
 
“It’s taken a while but finally, I can say I’ve been on Neighbours, tick that box,” said Damian who plays the estranged husband of Vanessa Villante played by Alin Sumarwata.
 
Damian’s character Alek Pocoli returns to Erinsborough with an announcement, which will rock Vanessa’s world and leaves Lucas (Scott Major) seething.
 
“I really liked the character because of his irreverent sense of humour which absolutely riles Lucas,” added Damian who has also starred in Packed to the Rafters, Wild Boys, Crownies and East West 101.
 
The Sydney based actor acquired an accent for the role which proved an interesting challenge.
 
“The director preferred he didn’t have a thick eastern European accent as Alek was educated in England and lived the States so it’s a hybrid of different cultures,” said Damian. “If you can’t work out what it is, I think I fulfilled the brief,"

