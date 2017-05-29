Neighbours

Collateral Damage: Will Paige Be A Casualty Of Finn's War?

This week’s Neighbours events are looking crazy-intense. Something is about to happen to Paige and the baby – is Erinsborough High’s power-hungry would-be principal to blame? We broke down the teasers, frame by frame

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

As the spectacular Sydney Harbour rolled into view, we learned that Elly has indeed returned to her former home on her quest to uncover Finn’s dirty secrets.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

While receiving an update from her niece, Susan takes her vitamins. Only it’s not her vitamins, because Finn has swapped them with Piper’s pain meds. Pills that will not only not help her, but probably dope her out a bit.

Just look at him in the background, watching as she takes the wrong medicine. A man who will stop at nothing to become school principle. From here on, he will be known as ‘Evil Finn’.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Elly is then slapped by this woman. Why on earth would a female Sydney-sider want to slap Elly?

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Then Paige tells Jack she wants to go back to the shack. The shack is being pulled down for some reason, probably so developers can put up apartments. This is the last time Paige and Jack can return to the place where, she says, “You and I…”

Read: consummated their love/were unfaithful to God, and conceived their unborn child.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Jack pulls this face.

‘No Shack Jack’, we’ll call him.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Paige manages to get a lift with someone else. It looks like ‘Wrong-Meds Susan’, and ‘Bored-To-Death-Of-Her-Broken-Leg Piper’.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Susan offers to go with Paige but Paige wants to go alone. Well, she really wanted to go with No Shack Jack, but Jack doesn’t shack (anymore).

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

The shack.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

This is when it all starts to get full on. Susan says she feels ‘woozy’. She looks it, too. We’re not doctors, but one can assume the kind of pain meds given to someone who was hit by a ute and now has a broken leg, are probably the kind of meds you shouldn’t drive or operate heavy machinery on.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

Piper begins to look suitably terrified. She’s stuck in the bush with a broken leg, a woozy woman, and a woman carrying a baby in breech position. If these guys are with certain Australian mobile networks, they probably don’t have any service either.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

And Paige’s baby is coming.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

I will be principle.

