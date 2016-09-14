Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Chris Milligan returns to Neighbours

Chris Milligan returns to Neighbours

Chris Milligan returns as Kyle on Neighbours

Welcome back to Erinsborough, did you miss us?

Of course I did, that’s why I’m back!

What’s it been like living in LA?

Different. It’s a whole new life. I’ve set up an apartment, a car… it’s new, it’s different and it’s exciting.

Are you hanging out with many ex-Neighbours cast members over in LA?

Not really. I know a few of the guys I used to work with are working in other countries. I have hung out with an ex-Home and Away cast member, Lincoln Younes and I did see James Mason and Taylor Glockner. Anyone who has been on Australian television is over there.

You’ve got an apartment there with Jenna Rosenow. Are there wedding bells on the horizon?

No there is not, not yet. We are both very career driven at the moment. You never know in the future… if she’s lucky.

When you left the show, did you ever think you’d be back?

Yeah I did. This place has given me so much and I have always said I want to come back and finish off Kyle’s storyline. He was here for 7 years so I think he deserved that.

What can you tell us about Kyle’s return?

Kyle comes back for Sheila’s 60th and just to make sure his dad is being a dad to Xanthe. I think Kyle is a bit of a father figure to Xanthe so he just wants to make sure Gary is doing the right thing by her.

Is Kyle impressed by Gary?

It’s a bit awkward at first, as it always will be. Their relationship is always going to be kind of unresolved, but they’re getting there. He can see Gary is actually being a father to Xanthe now.

What’s been happening with Georgia and Kyle? And more importantly Bossy?

Georgia’s working a lot and Kyle has taking up slap dancing classes. Georgia and Kyle are good. They got married on screen, then when she left we broke up and when she came back we continued it on, there was never a divorce. Bossy is great… she’s eaten a lot of bratwurst.

What’s next for you Chris?

I’ll go back to LA. I can finally start living my life over there instead of travelling back and forth between Brisbane where my family is, Melbourne where my work is and LA where Jenna is. It’s a move for good.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.