The producers of the long running soap changed things up with the introduction of Kyle’s larger than life grandmother Sheila played by acting royalty Colette Mann and the introduction of Morgana O’Reilly as his wayward aunty Naomi.

The Canning empire continues to grow with a surprise return of Sheila’s estranged son and Kyle's father Gary played by acclaimed actor Damien Richardson. He joins the colourful clan in a guest role starting November 21.