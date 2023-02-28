Australia’s Most Iconic Drama, Neighbours, Welcomes Back More Former Residents.

Annie Jones (Jane Harris), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves) and Tim Kano (Leo Tanaka) will re-join the series’ longest serving regular cast members; Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi), to reprise the roles that made them household names.

Annie said: “I’m beyond excited to be back for this new chapter of Neighbours. It was totally unexpected but an absolute delight to be asked again to join the cast. I can’t wait to see what adventures are in store for Jane.”

Rebekah said: “Honestly, I’m just as much in the dark as our fans and equally as excited, and a little nervous to see what the writers have planned for Terese. No doubt Paul will be lurking in the background. I’ve really missed Melbourne.”

Fan favourites Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson), will return in guest roles when the long-running series, which follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, will be restored to millions of adoring fans worldwide.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “We are thrilled to announce the latest round of returnees and there will be more in the coming months. The next chapter of Neighbours will be a wonderful mix of the familiar and the new. It will be the Erinsborough we love and remember, with fresh twists and surprises."

The revitalised series will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, the home of Neighbours for over three decades. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia and episodes will be available ad free on Prime Video in Australia seven days later.

Filming is set to commence shortly with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.