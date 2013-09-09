Ariel Kaplan chops off her locks for charity

Rising star Ariel Kaplan is sporting a brand new hair style for her Neighbours character and at same time supporting the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program for women with cancer.

“I can’t remember when I didn’t have long hair so I guess it is a big move and exciting to have a change,” said Ariel who joined the long-running series as Imogen Willis earlier this year.

The baby sister of actors Dena and Gemma-Ashley Kaplan, was prompted to donate her striking brunette locks to the support Beautiful Lengths when a close friend cut her hair to support her mother who was battling cancer.

“I was always going to donate my hair if I had it cut and it’s healthy hair, so why not, it’s a wonderful initiative,” said Ariel who will reveal her new look on air later this year.

“Not only have people noticed my new hair cut but they have also commented on my wardrobe as my hair was so long previously it covered up everything,” added Ariel.