Amali Ward to appear on Neighbours

Singer and song writer Amali Ward, who launched her career on Australian Idol, makes her acting debut on Neighbours next week in Australia and October 20 for UK viewers.

The talented performer who just released her debut album, Back In Time under her own independent label, realized a childhood dream to meet some Neighbours revered characters including resident villain Paul Robinson played by Stefan Dennis, and Karl and Susan Kennedy aka Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne.

“It was amazing to do my first scenes with Paul Robinson, he is such an icon on Neighbours which I’ve been watching for years and then to meet Karl and Susan,” said Amali. “It was a great experience.”

Amali performs a song at the show’s hot spot Charlies written especially for the episode.

“The song wasn’t my usual style which made it fun to do something different,” added Amali