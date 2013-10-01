Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Amali Ward to appear on Neighbours

Amali Ward to appear on Neighbours

Singer and song writer Amali Ward, who launched her career on Australian Idol, makes her acting debut on Neighbours next week in Australia and October 20 for UK viewers.

Singer and song writer Amali Ward, who launched her career on Australian Idol, makes her acting debut on Neighbours next week in Australia and October 20 for UK viewers.

The talented performer who just released her debut album, Back In Time under her own independent label, realized a childhood dream to meet some Neighbours revered characters including resident villain Paul Robinson played by Stefan Dennis,  and Karl and Susan Kennedy aka Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne.

“It was amazing to do my first scenes with Paul Robinson, he is such an icon on Neighbours which I’ve been watching for years and then to meet Karl and Susan,” said Amali. “It was a great experience.”

Amali performs a song at the show’s hot spot Charlies written especially for the episode.

“The song wasn’t my usual style which made it fun to do something different,” added Amali

Amali Ward
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.