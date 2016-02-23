Neighbours

Ally Fowler returns to Neighbours

Actress/singer Ally Fowler has joined the cast of Neighbours – again!

The seasoned performer was a regular on the nightly soap for a year in 1986 along with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce as Zoe Davis who had a brief fling with Paul Robinson played by Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis.

Fast forward 30 years and Ally finds herself back on Ramsay Street, and in a case of deju vu, this time in the guest role of Nene Williams, a blast from Paul Robinson’s playboy past.  Nene and Paul had a short-lived romance resulting in their daughter Amy played by Zoe Cramond.

“It’s not difficult to go full circle on Neighbours, the writers are very clever the way they can link people together and I love being back with Stefan again, we’re having a lot of fun,” laughed Ally who more recently appeared in the gritty prison drama Wentworth.

Stefan Dennis said: “When Ally and I first met, our characters were free and easy, living it up on Ramsay Street, now they are grandparents, how time flies,”

It’s been a busy start to year for the multi-talented artist who returned to Melbourne this week after the Chantoozies played support act to UK 80s pop bands Bananarama and Wang Chung’s recent tour.

“I’m very excited to bring Ally back to Neighbours.  It’s been thirty years since she was once a regular in the show, and while she is playing a different character this time, I’m sure fans will enjoy her role and the fact that she will again lock horns with Paul Robinson."

Ally debuts on Neighbours on Monday (Feb 29).

