Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Alan Fletcher takes on Shakespeare

Alan Fletcher takes on Shakespeare

Over the last few months, Neighbours cast member Alan Fletcher has been working on an exciting new project - we had a chat to him about what to expect from Shakespeare Republic.

 

"My friend Sally McLean came to me with an idea called Shakespeare Republic - where an ensemble of actors would re-do Shakespeare’s monologues in a modern context. This is for a young audience to look at the monologues and go ‘I get that, I see how that’s relevant’. We’ve been working on the project for some time and it’s just launched. The first video is my version of a speech from Macbeth, which I’ve placed in the context of modern day politics."

Alan_Shakespere

"Shakespeare is one writer who, in almost every single one of his plays, has universal themes that all apply today. You’ve just got to help people with the language and there you have it - you’ve got a modern play."

To check out more Shakespeare Republic head to http://shakespearerepublic.com/.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.