Alan Fletcher releases a Chistmas single

After decades on in show business and 20 years on Neighbours, Alan Fletcher has finally fulfilled a long-held ambition – to write and record a special Christmas song.

The Christmas song “If You Want A Happy Christmas” first came about after Alan was approached by retro harmony group The Pacific Belles lead singer and manager Laura Monaghan, who suggested a Christmas collaboration and the idea for this exciting fund raising project was born.

While Alan is a long-time collector of Christmas music, he decided to write an original number, rather than record a cover. He immediately teamed up with vocal coach and musician Tim Smith from Vocal Alchemy to craft the song.

For Alan, the aim was simple – to write a happy, celebratory Christmas song with a message. ‘We went for a swing style to complement The Pacific Belles’ vocal talents,’ he said. ‘Their sound is pure Andrew’s Sisters and Christmas songs from the Big Band era remain my firm favourites.’

Alan will be donating a share of profit from sales of the song to one of his primary charities, Blue September. The charity will direct a proportion of the funds raised to it’s organizations in countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and of course, Australia.

View the video and purchase the song.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
