Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Adrienne Pickering joins Neighbours

Adrienne Pickering joins Neighbours

One of Australia’s most sought after actresses Adrienne Pickering is set to turn up the heat on Ramsay Street when she kicks off a guest role on Neighbours next month.

The Secret & Lies and Rake star plays Erin Rogers, a blast from the tormented past of one of the show’s most popular characters and blindsides a number of the residents.

“She was a very challenging character to play because she is so different from me which made the whole experience really enjoyable and interesting,” said Adrian who recently appeared in the ABC’s It’s A Date.

“Erin has had such a dysfunctional upbringing, she struggles with approaching situations rationally because she has only ever known chaos so her response to things can be quite charring,”

.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.