Aaron Jakubenko returns to Erinsborough

If Neighbours' bad boy, Robbo Slade played by talented newcomer Aaron Jakubenko may look slightly familiar to fans that’s because he has appeared in the long running series as two other characters.

If Neighbours' bad boy, Robbo Slade played by talented newcomer Aaron Jakubenko may look slightly familiar to fans that’s because he has appeared in the long running series as two other characters. The first time Aaron stepped on a television set was on Neighbours as Rhyss Sutton in a recurring guest role in 2009 and a year later as Brad Bain.

Aaron’s passion for acting was sparked by a former girlfriend, a dancer. He became interested in the entertainment industry and at her prompting secured an agent for extra’s work. When he auditioned for his first speaking role ever, it was on Neighbours, the Frankston born former construction worker was hooked. He then embarked on numerous acting workshops and courses.

The self-confessed sports fanatic has had roles in several television series including Conspiracy 365 and the US cable hit Spartacus, and recent feature film Blinder as an AFL football player

Aaron’s character returns to Erinsborough in the coming weeks on Eleven on July 17 and August 13 for UK audiences.

